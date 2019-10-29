Metcalfe man arrested after holding, harming woman ‘against her will’

28 Shares

SUMMER SHADE, Ky. – Police in Metcalfe County say they received information on a fugitive Monday and later arrested him.

The Metcalfe Sheriff’s Office arrested Mack C. Webb, 37, of Summer Shade after finding him at his home on Walker Road in Summer Shade. Webb had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police went to Webb’s residence and arrested him without incident. Police also discovered a female at Webb’s residence. Webb held her against her will inside the home, according to a Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office news release. There is no indication as to how long she was in the home.

Webb had assaulted the victim despite her attempt to evade his danger. The woman previously obtained an Emergency Protective Order but it had not been served because he was a fugitive, the press release said.

Webb is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on charges ranging from fourth degree assault and second degree unlawful imprisonment. He is also charged with crimes relating to the outstanding warrants on his record.