Metcalfe man arrested following domestic incidents involving box cutter knife

BEAUMONT, Ky. – An Edmonton man went to jail Monday after police served warrants.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home along Peckerwood Ridge Road in Beaumont in reference to a disturbance. Police initiated an investigation and said the perpetrator had left the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed Kendall L. Vibbert, 58, went to the home while under the influence of alcohol. Vibbert purportedly began a verbal altercation with several family members, a news release said.

Vibbert became physical and “brandished a box cutter knife,” a news release said. He left the home and went back to his vehicle. Police said Vibbert drove his vehicle in a “reckless manner” on the property. He approached the home with his vehicle and struck various items in the yard.

From the altercation at the first home, Vibbert travelled to another home and threatened another person with harm.

It wasn’t until Monday that police were able to obtain arrest warrants for Vibbert. He was served those warrants Monday, shortly before 1 a.m.

Vibbert was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center on charges relating to first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, third degree terroristic threatening and menacing.

