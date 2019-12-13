Metcalfe men arrested during arrest warrant appearance, stolen firearm and drugs discovered

6 Shares

Two Metcalfe County men are behind bars in connection to a Tuesday arrest warrant.

Authorities said in a Thursday news release that they responded to a home along Old Tompkinsville Road in the Summer Shade Community. Police were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant.

When police arrived, they said several individuals were inside and outside the home. Timothy E. Pittman Jr., 33, of Edmonton was located near the residence under the influence of drugs. Jonerik Lynn, 31, was the resident of the home, a press release said.

Police discovered numerous items of drug paraphernalia throughout the home. A stolen pistol was also recovered.

Lynn was charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pittman was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernlia. Both men were lodged in the Barren County Jail.

