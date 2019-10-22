Metcalfe meth: Woman faces drug charges

17 Shares

An expired license plate led police in Metcalfe County to arrest a woman.

Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop in Knob Lick and made contact with Erin Vincent. A deputy with the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office determined Vincent could have been under the influence of some type of drug.

Police found methamphetamine in Vincent’s car while checking for weapons. An officer also found drug paraphernalia.

Vincent was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no registration plate.