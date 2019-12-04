Metcalfe officials recover nearly 78 grams of meth

33 Shares

Metcalfe County officials recovered several grams of methamphetamine Monday after an accident.

A deputy was dispatched to Randolph-Goodluck Road at the intersection of Wilbur Glass Road in reference to a single-vehicle collision, a Tuesday press release said.

An investigation discovered 38-year-old Anthony “Scott” Marrs was operating a 2009 Saturn Vue eastbound on Wilbur Glass Road when he failed to stop at the intersection of Randoph-Goodluck Road.

Police said the vehicle crossed the roadway and hit a “large tree” before coming to rest on the northbound shoulder of Randolph-Goodluck Road. Marrs was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for his injuries, police said.

After further investigation, police said nearly 78 grams of suspected methamphetamine was discovered in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The vehicle was also stolen from a residence along Apple Grove Road earlier Monday afternoon.

Police said Marrs had several outstanding warrants, too.

