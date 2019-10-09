Metcalfe sheriff candidate debate set for Thursday evening

0 Shares

With Kentucky’s General Election less than a month away, citizens in Metcalfe County must formally elect a sheriff. But, before they vote they’ll hear from most of the candidates on the ballot, and the republican candidate isn’t one of them.

As reported Aug. 5, Metcalfe County Sheriff Ricky Brooks’ position was left unfilled when he died after a cancer battle. Brooks was replaced with Lonnie Hodges who continues to serve as acting sheriff in Metcalfe County.

While there was significant conflict and public uproar regarding the nomination of the republican candidate Charles Costello, Hodges chose to file as a write-in candidate. Hodges is a republican but claims he was never given the chance to file as the party’s candidate. For more information, a full report from Aug. 16 covering the nomination process can be found here.

The Metcalfe County Young Republicans will host a debate Thursday, Oct. 10 at Barn Lot Theatre. Most candidates across parties will participate. The participants include democrat candidate Allen Huffman, and write-ins Dalton Bragg, Josh Neal, Lacy Cox, Lonnie Hodges and Scott Posey. Costello is not listed as a candidate that will participate in the debate.

According to a flyer, the debate broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on the Metcalfe County Young Republican’s Facebook and YouTube Live pages. Doors open at 5 p.m. at Barn Lot Theatre.

Rob Bunch and Harley Hawkins will moderate.