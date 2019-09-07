Metcalfe Sheriff Deputy places man under arrest on child abuse charges

0 Shares

On Monday, September 2, 2019, Deputy Mike Burton was dispatched to an assault complaint that occurred on Columbia Road, approximately 2 miles east of Edmonton, KY. Through investigat ion, Deputy Burton was able to determine that a male juvenile had been assaulted by Bruce C. Wills II at that location.

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Deputy Burton executed an arrest warrant for Wills at his residence. Wills was lodged in the Barren County Jail on the following charge:

⦁ Assault 4th Degree (Child Abuse)