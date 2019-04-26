WCLU

METH ARREST IN CAVE CITY

Cave City Police Officer Tyler Maxey arrested 46 year old Robert Ethier of Louisville and 44 year old Tammy McGaughey of Shepherdsville on Wednesday night.


Officer Maxey observed a White Cadillac Escalade driving in a careless manner on Happy Valley Road. Upon making a traffic stop and a brief investigation K-9 Jax was deployed where he made a positive alert on the vehicle for illegal narcotics. Ethier was then arrested and charged with possession of a control substances 1st degree (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, operating on a suspended drivers license, failure to produce insurance card and careless driving. McGaughey was charged with possession of control substances 1st degree (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. Both Ethier and McGaughey was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Maxey was assisted on scene by Officer Reynolds and K-9 Jax.

