Micah Shane Furlong, 42, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at this residence. He was a son of Jimmy Furlong and Sharon Bolin Neal. He was a former employee of Papa John’s Pizza in Glasgow.

Besides his parents he is survived by his wife: Sherry Mooneyhan Furlong; three sons: Dylan Mooneyhan, Michael Mooneyhan and Zachary Long; three grandchildren: Lynlee Mooneyhan, Gage Mooneyhan and Kenny Devine; one brother: Shawn Furlong; one sister: Angela Silva.

The family has chosen cremation with a private celebration of life. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.