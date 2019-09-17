0 Shares

Michael Barton Wilson, age 66, of Glasgow, KY and formerly of the Ingle community, departed this life on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland Jean Waddle Care Center.

Michael was born on April 28, 1953 in Somerset to the late Dewel Wilson and Murriel Jean Combest Wilson. He was raised in the Ingle community and was an ordained Baptist minister for many years. Michael was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was part of the initial crew on USS Nimitz. Michael was the Commander of DAV Chapter 20 in Glasgow and Barren County and a founder of Veterans Support and Assistance Office of South Central KY.

He is survived by two sons, Guy Foster of San Antonio, TX and Blake (and Kristi) Foster of Glasgow; three brothers, Doug (and Bobbi) Wilson of Nancy, Marty (and Janet) Wilson of Nancy and Joel (and Beth) Wilson of Nancy; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Sheri and Braiden Eubank of Glasgow.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents Dewel and Murriel Wilson.

Visitation for Michael will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm (Central Time) at A.F. Crow and Son Funeral Home, 201 E Washington St., Glasgow, KY 42141.

A second visitation will be held of Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10:00am until 1:00pm (Eastern Time) at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, 1046 West Highway 80, Somerset, KY 42503.

His funeral service will follow on Friday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Neal Wade officiating. Burial will be in Mill Springs National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the DAV Chapter 20.

The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to DAV Chapter 20 in Glasgow – Barren Co. or Freedom Warrior Community Veterans Organization in Glasgow or any local Veteran’s group of your choice.