Michael David Lewis, 64, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. He was born in Glasgow, February 17, 1956, to the late Eldon Michael Lewis and Elfreda Chenoweth Lewis, who survives. Mr. Lewis was an Electrical technician with Tekno, Inc. Michael received his electrician license from Bowling Green Technical College. He loved playing his guitar and taking motorcycle rides.

He is survived by his mother, Elfreda Lewis of Glasgow; nieces, nephews and cousins; several friends and neighbors also survive.

A private graveside service will be Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Lewis. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

