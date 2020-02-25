0 Shares

Michael Douglas Thomas, 64 of Louisville formerly of Bowling Green died Friday, February 21, 2020.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Woodrow and Dollie Biggerstaff Thomas and husband of the late Elizabeth Devoe Thomas. Mike was a member of Peace Chapel General Baptist Church and employed at the Kentucky State Highway Department and a farmer.

His survivors include three sons, Dean Thomas (Dana), Jeremy Bumbalough (Tiffany), and Jason Hibbs (Laura); five grandchildren, Alex Thomas, Jasmine Thomas, Preston Bumbalough, Khloie Bumbalough, Emree Hibbs; one sister, Becky Burns (Phil); two brothers, Danny Thomas and Gary Biggerstaff.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Oak Forest Baptist Church with burial in Hays Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel

Related