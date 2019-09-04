on 04/09/2019 |

Michael “Grease Pit” Hagan, 58, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, April 8th, while in the company of family members, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Grease Pit was born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 12, 1960, a son of the late Naomi Florence (Lee) and Clyde Denton Hagan.

He was a member of Grandview Church of Christ. He worked as a mechanic. He will be remembered as a “jack-of-all-trades.” He enjoyed dirt track racing, derby cars, bondo and newspaper, collecting junk, the color yellow. He loved his grand kids and most of all his high school sweetheart.

On March 12, 1983, he married Melissa (Baucum) Hagan, who survives of Tompkinsville, KY.

Grease Pit is also survived by five daughters, April Hagan, of Albany, KY; Debra Arnett (Shannon Staples); Robin Keith (Jeremy); Tabitha Walker (Mikey); and Peggy Hagan, all of Tompkinsville, KY. three sons, Michael “Mikey” Hagan; Matthew Hagan, both of Tompkinsville, KY; and Johnathan “Baby Grease” Hagan, (Ciarra) of Carthage, IN. 23 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Michael is also survived by a brother, John William Hagan, of Franklin, IN; three sisters, Nancy Gearlds and Debbie Aaron, of Indianapolis, IN; Kaye Rich, of Sparta, TN.

He is preceded in death by his siblings; Cheryl, Russell, Pamela June, Ricky, Terry, and Jerry Hagan.

Memorial Services will be held at Grandview Church of Christ, 95 Armory Road, Tompkinsville, KY, at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 13th, 2019.

Visitation with the family is Saturday 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Grandview Church of Christ.

Food for the family may be taken to Hog Wild BBQ on Saturday morning.