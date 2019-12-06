0 Shares

Michael Lynn Gosnell, 59, of Edmonton, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow, May 20, 1960 to the late Maxwell Gosnell and Phyllis Brandon Gosnell Faulkner who survives. He was a 1978 Barren County High School Graduate and of the Baptist faith. Michael enjoyed being outdoors and playing golf, loved his Nascar racing, Steelers football and was a huge member of the Big Blue Nation.

In addition to his mother, Phyllis Faulkner, he is survived by three children, Stephanie Gene Phillips of Elizabethtown, Kent Michael Gosnell (Shannon) of Glasgow and Jonathan Wayne Gosnell (Brandi) of Smiths Grove; six grandchildren, Madison Grace Hillberry, Brayden Thomas Phillips, Paisley Shea Gosnell, Ellie Reese Gosnell, Parker Rooks Gosnell and Layla Mae Gosnell; six brothers and sisters, Allan Gosnell (Janna) of Glasgow, Penny Hart (Chris Johansson) of FL, Demetria Gosnell (Ed Wilson) of Glasgow, Vera Allo (Tony) of FL, Max Helen Proffitt (Ricky) of Glasgow and Kathie Kingrey (Wilbur) of Glasgow; and close friends, Horace Robinson (Jennifer).

A Memorial Service for Michael Lynn Gosnell will be 2:00pm Sunday December 8th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. The family of Mr. Gosnell will be receiving friends from 11:00am until 2:00pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Related