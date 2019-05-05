0 Shares

Michael “Mike” Harlow, age 65, of Glasgow, died Saturday May 4, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare Facility, following a brief illness. Mike was born in Glasgow the son of the late Charlie Perry Harlow and Geneva Bushong Harlow. Mike had worked at Gale -n- Dale’s restaurant for over 20 years. He was an active member of the Temple Hill Lions club and as well as the Barren County Fair and Cattleman’s association.

Mike was a longtime member of Coral Hill Baptist Church that he loved dearly.

Survivors include six sisters, Evie Lee Tharp of Glasgow, Yvonne Lewis of Glasgow, Annette Simmons (Guy) of Glasgow, Charlene Curtis (Jake) of Bowling Green, Sue Billingsley (Charles) of Hopkinsville and Nancy Gayle Harbold of Hopkinsville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, C.P. Harlow, Jr. and Jerry Lynn Harlow; one sister, Jean Pardue.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday May 7th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12:00pm until 8:00pm and Tuesday until time for the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that a memorial contribution be made to the Coral Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 3260 Coral Hill Rd. Glasgow, KY 42141.