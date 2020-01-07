0 Shares

Michelle Lynn Rich, age 64 of Bowling Green, departed this life on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Owensboro. The Warren County native was born on December 18, 1955 to the late David and Mildred Wingfield Kinser. She was married to Jerry Wayne Rich, who preceded her in death.

Michelle worked in the office of Union Underwear and a member of Rockfield Methodist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— two daughters, Mary Beth Wilcoxson (Brian) and Jennifer Stevens both of Louisville; one brother, David Kinser of Bowling Green and one sister, Pam Cook of Chalybeate. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lauren Rich.

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kinser Cemetery Fund, c/o LeeAnn Elmore,

940 Noah Bledsoe Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171

VISITATION

9 – 11 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

