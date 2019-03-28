on 03/28/2019 |

Mikel Ray Meredith, 75, Cave City, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at T J Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow. He was born July 20, 1943 in Glasgow to the late Mike and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Adwell Meredith. He was retired from Eaton/Dana Corp and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria Bush Meredith, Cave City; two sons, Jimmy Meredith and Tommy Meredith, both of Cave City; a brother, Ralph Meredith, Louisville, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Terry Meredith.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 30 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the church will be on Saturday after 10 AM until time of services.

Alternate form of condolences may be donations to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, % James Meredith, 1660 Roy Hunter Rd, Cave City, KY 42127.

Services provided by Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, KY.