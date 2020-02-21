0 Shares

Mildred Christine Cook age 88 formerly of Munfordville, passed away Friday afternoon, February 21st at the Tender Touch Assisted Living in Elizabethtown. Mrs. Cook was a native of Russell County and she was the daughter of the Willie & Oma Perdue York. She was a child-care giver, a housewife and a member of the First Christian Church.

Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by her husband Frank, a brother Gene York and a sister Maxine Wright.

She is survived by her loving daughter -Terry Wilson & husband Bill of Elizabethtown

Two special grandchildren-Taylor Wilson & wife Paige of Elizabethtown

And Brittany Nickell and husband Matt of Elizabethtown

Two great-grandchildren-Reese & Ramsey Nickell

A sister-Patty Harris of Jamestown

Funeral services for Mildred Christine Cook will be 10am CST Monday, Feb. 24 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1pm CST until 7pm CST and will continue after 8am CST Monday until time for services at 10am CST at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be given to the Alzheimer’s association.

Related