0 Shares

Mildred Edwards, 82, of Center, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a Barren County native and was saved as a young woman at Savoyard Baptist Church. She was a member of Rock Spring Baptist Church. She was a former store manager at Bon Worth and Center Grocery. She was also a housewife and farmed alongside her husband.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Roy T. Parker and Ora Ellen Pedigo Parker; two brothers, J.T. and Ernest Parker and two infant brothers; two sisters, Margaret Poynter and Anna Parsley.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Wendell Edwards, of Center; three daughters; Cheryl Edwards of Center, Wynona Correll (Larry) of Glasgow, and Wendy Gibson (Stevie) of Edmonton; four grandchildren, Derek Harlow (Molly), Brandy Edwards, Whitley and Reagan Gibson; two step-grandchildren, Madison and Blair Correll; five great-grandchildren, Mason Shirley, Colin Edwards, Emma Brown, Logan and Carly Harlow; two sisters, Dorothy Moossun (Hassan) and Mary Jo Smith (Kenneth); two sisters-in-law, Berniece Chaney and Laverne Norris.

Funeral services will be conducted in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home at 1PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019 with burial in the Center Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Winn Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16th from 3PM – 8PM and after 10AM until time of service on Thursday.