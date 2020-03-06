0 Shares

Mildred Glyn Craddock, age 97, of Cave City, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Kessinger and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church. She was a retired bookkeeper from Dr. Morgan R. Colbert’s office in Louisville. Miss. Craddock overcame a serious illness that spanned her teenage years, having to learn to walk again at the age of 26. She graduated from the Bowling Green Business College and had a 34 year career in the medical field. She was an accomplished knitter and after retirement she became a proficient quilter. She was an avid student of the bible. She was a self-proclaimed “unclaimed treasure”. Having no children of her own, she was a devoted and generous “Auntie” to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John F. Craddock and Maude Keith Craddock; her sister, Helen Bernice “Bea” Johns; her nephews, Bobby Johns and John Keith Craddock; nephew-in-law, Joey Brown; two brothers, Paul Craddock and Jack Sullivan.

She is survived by three nieces, Sina Carroll (Jim) of Glasgow, Dana Brown of Cave City, Connie Braucht (Gus) of Coburn, PA; a niece-in-law, Norine Johns of cave City; two great-nephews, Wil Brown and Josh Braucht; three great-nieces, Callie Beth Papia, Hannah Carroll and Hannah Braucht.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Horse Cave Baptist Church or Hosparus of Barren River.

