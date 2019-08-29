0 Shares

Mildred Jean Gravens Graves, 85, of Bowling Green, KY went to be with her Lord on August 29, 2019 in Nicholasville, KY. She was born July 17, 1934 in Glasgow, KY to the late Claude and Hatti Hammer Gravens. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Charles Eugene Graves who passed away on Oct 3, 2011. They were married March 20, 1954 in Glasgow.

In 1946, Mildred gave her life to the Lord at Fountain Run Baptist Church. She faithfully served the Lord the rest of her life as a prayer warrior and a servant in the Church of God of Cleveland, TN, and at North Bowling Green Church of God, where she held numerous positions including clerk and secretary.

Surviving are her children, Mark Graves and wife Thelma, Penny Nipp and husband Bill. 8 grandchildren, Chad Nipp & wife Ann, Stephanie Sweatt & husband Chad, Kristen Lawson & husband Neil, Sarah McManus and husband Leland, Tori Graves, Andy Johns, Rebekah Nipp, and Rachel Nipp. She also considered Michelle and Matthew Oliver as grandchildren. She has 7 great- grandchildren, Alaina, Avery, Kate, Samuel, Tallulua, Gabby, Brandon, and Trinity Joy and 2 siblings, Charles Gravens and wife Mable and Rachel Lyons and husband JW.

She was preceded in death by 9 other siblings and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Services will be at Monday, 11:00am at North Bowling Green Church of God, located at 5515 Louisville Road Bowling Green, KY with burial in the Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Sept 1, from 4-8 pm, and Monday morning from 9am until time for service, at North Bowling Green Church of God.