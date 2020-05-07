0 Shares

Mildred Marie Poteet Meredith, 90, of Bee Spring passed away at 12:05 AM Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Edmonson Center in Brownsville.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of New Home General Baptist Church. Known to family and friends as “Mig” or “Mamaw”, she was a talented craftswoman and loved to share her homemade gifts with others. She was a daughter of the late Jess W. Poteet and Verda Mae Denham Poteet and the wife of the late Jack A. Meredith. She was preceded in death by a son, Nickey Meredith and a sister, Mary Higgs.

Services will be private. Burial will take place in New Home Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Surviving are two sons, Lancie Meredith (Vicki) of Elizabethtown and Gary Meredith (Rhonda) of Bee Spring; a daughter, Jill Vincent (Thomas) of Brownsville; a sister, Pat Pennington (Gary) of Shepherdsville; a brother, Edward Poteet (Jackie) of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Georgeanna Gibson (Chad), Andrea Kresslin (Matt) and Brett Meredith (Heather); seven great grandchildren, Abby Gibson, Lexi Gibson, Ella Gibson, Carter Kresslin, Tate Kresslin, Micah Kresslin and Jackson Bley Meredith; and several nieces and nephews.

