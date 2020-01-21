0 Shares

Mildred “Mig” Herald, 90, of Sweeden passed away Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and former employee at Joywells Retirement Home. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Madison and Hazel Johnson Madison and the wife of the late James “Cy” Herald. She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Aaron Herald and two brothers, Franklin “Frosty” Madison and Kay Donald Madison.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Sweeden Cemetery. No other services are scheduled. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are a daughter, Kim Herald of Bowling Green; a brother, Quinton Madison (Linda) of Chalybeate; and several nieces and nephews.

