0 Shares

Mildred “Millie” Null, 76, of Glasgow, died January 4, 2020 in Scottsville, KY. She was born September 19, 1943 to the late Herman and Alice Vaughn. She was married for 50 years to her sweetheart, James E. Null, who preceded her in death in 2018. She found happiness in her sons, Ron Vaughn of Augusta, GA and Jamie Null of Glasgow, KY. She also loved and celebrated her grandchildren, Michelle Francis, Jacob Null, who preceded her in death (2015), Tommy Null and Caleb Vaughn (Jessica); Her great grandchildren include Melody, Maverick, Daniel and Samuel.

Millie was about loving and celebrating life! She adopted anybody she knew and made them “her people”. Her dearest and best friend in life was Sandy Chapman and all of Sandy’s extended family, including Dale and Janet Bewley. She was an inventor, innovator, jokester, and never met a stranger. She lived life full and took deep, full breaths of that life every chance she got! Millie, go rest high on that mountain! Your work here is done!

There will be a Celebration of Life Party on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 6PM to 9PM. It will be held at The Fine Art Bistro on the square in Glasgow. All friends and family are lovingly invited!

A graveside service will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11AM. Service and burial will be at Poplar Log Cemetery, 12220 Tompkinsville Rd, Glasgow. There will be a dinner at the Poplar Log Church of Christ immediately after. Again, all friends and family are welcome.

Related