Mildred Thompson Tsukagoshi age 73 of Summer Shade passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Clyde and Elnora Harper Thompson. Mildred was retired from the Metcalfe County Health Department.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Edmonton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband Jim Tsukagoshi of Edmonton. Two sons. Greg White and Daniel (Donna) Glover all of Summer Shade. One daughter Tammy Glover Reece of Summer Shade. Two brothers. James Howard Thompson of Texas and Ernest (Sylvia) Thompson of London, Kentucky. Seven grandchildren. Jessie Ray White, Rachel Shaw, Kyle Glover, Kayla Glover, Trevor Reece, Harley White and Taylor White. One great grandchild Haiden Kain.

She was preceded in death by two brothers. Tommy and Jack Thompson.