Mimi Hendrick Carter, 75 of Bowling Green died Monday, May 13, 2019.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Warner and Willie Drake Hendrick and wife of the late Randy Carter.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Hendrick and Phillip Hendrick. Mimi was co-owner of Sikes Tire Center for 23 years, a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and Bethel UMW, a Bristow High School graduate and a member of the Oakland Eastern Star.

To cherish her memories are her two daughters, Laura Carter Shreve and Lenora Carter (Robbie Harper) and her son, Lee Carter (Shelly); four grandchildren, Ryan Carter (Kaeley), Haley Carter, Audrey and Evan Shreve, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9-a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethel Cemetery Fund, 4800 Porter Pike, Bowling Green, KY 42103 or Hosparus of Barren River 101 Riverwood Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42103