Minnie Gayle Crenshaw Bryant, 60, of Glasgow, formerly of Knob Lick, KY passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN surrounded by family. Minnie Gayle was born and raised in Knob Lick, Metcalfe County, December 14, 1958 to the late Winford and Geromia Richardson Crenshaw.

She was united in marriage to Ronnie L. Bryant June 23, 1979. After high school, she enrolled in LPN School in Glasgow and passed the state boards. She began working at the T J Samson Hospital and worked in ICU for many years. She then attended WKU where she earned her RN degree. She worked in IV therapy until her health failed.

She was a born-again believer in Jesus and loved her Savior. She was a member of the Old Blue Springs Baptist Church. After marriage, she joined Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. She was very active in the churches her husband pastored. She loved teaching children in Sunday School until her health failed.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years and 10 months, Rev. Dr. Ronnie Bryant; one daughter, Larissa Gayle Bryant of Glasgow; two brothers: Ricky Crenshaw and Raymond Crenshaw and wife Paula; one nephew, Daniel Crenshaw of Bowling Green, KY; very supportive friends: Ann Jones, Sheila Glover, and Bonita Williams; a host of uncles and caring aunts; a mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, Ebenezer Church family, and many other friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Wood Family Cemetery at Savoyard. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Friday at the funeral home.