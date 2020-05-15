0 Shares

Miss Sydnei Lauralei Duvall of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020, at Nortons Childrens Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky having attained the age of 1 day. She was born in Glasgow, Kentucky on Monday, May 4, 2020, the daughter of Joshua Lee Duvall and Jessica Ann Scott.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, paternal great grandmothers, and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her parents, Joshua Lee Duvall and Jessica Ann Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky, siblings Myleigha Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky, Karon Duvall of Albany, Kentucky, Julia Duvall of Burkesville, Kentucky, paternal grandmother, Deborah Duvall of Burkesville, Kentucky, paternal grandfather, Allen Duvall (and Joan Willen) of Burkesville, Kentucky, maternal grandmother Jennifer (and David) Vitatoe of Albany, Kentucky, along with several aunts uncles and cousins.

As ordered by the Governor of Kentucky, and in accordance with the CDC guidelines, all services are private, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

