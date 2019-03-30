Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MISSING 17 YEAR OLD HISPANIC FEMALE

on 03/30/2019 |
Tweet
Share1
1 Shares

The Glasgow Police Department needs your help in locating Ana Perez-Godinez. She is a 17 year old Hispanic Female. Godinez is 5 foot tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket and black tennis shoes when she was last seen on March 26th.
She was in the Cameron Court area of Glasgow.
Godinez may be in the company of Elvin Emanuel who is operating a four door dark blue vehicle. The make and model is unknown.
If you have any information, please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MISSING 17 YEAR OLD HISPANIC FEMALE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHARON MORRISON

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.