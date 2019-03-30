MISSING 17 YEAR OLD HISPANIC FEMALE

on 03/30/2019 |

1 Shares

The Glasgow Police Department needs your help in locating Ana Perez-Godinez. She is a 17 year old Hispanic Female. Godinez is 5 foot tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket and black tennis shoes when she was last seen on March 26th.

She was in the Cameron Court area of Glasgow.

Godinez may be in the company of Elvin Emanuel who is operating a four door dark blue vehicle. The make and model is unknown.

If you have any information, please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151