Missing kayaker found on Big Sandy River in Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say the body of a missing kayaker has been found in the Big Sandy River.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release that the body of 47-year-old Paris Smith was recovered in the river late Friday morning in Pike County.

Rescuers began searching for Smith on Wednesday night. Police said Smith was kayaking with a group of people in the Levisa Fork of the river when they became separated.

The investigation remains open.