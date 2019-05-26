WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Missing kayaker found on Big Sandy River in Kentucky

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say the body of a missing kayaker has been found in the Big Sandy River.
Kentucky State Police said in a news release that the body of 47-year-old Paris Smith was recovered in the river late Friday morning in Pike County.
Rescuers began searching for Smith on Wednesday night. Police said Smith was kayaking with a group of people in the Levisa Fork of the river when they became separated.
The investigation remains open.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.