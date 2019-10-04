Logo


MITCHELL HAYNES

04/10/2019
Mitchell Haynes, 74, of Smith Grove, died Wednesday April 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Romie Haynes and Louise Lawrence Haynes. Mr. Haynes had worked as a self-employed brick layer and truck driver. He attended Shiloh Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Bowles Haynes of Smith Grove; a special grandson, Ryder Bilbrey of Smith Grove; daughter, Angela Beaty (Steve) of Glasgow; step daughter, Amy Vaughn (Chris) of Glasgow; son, Micky Haynes of IN; step sons, BJ Bilbrey (Casey) of Edmonton, KY and Daniel Bilbrey (Bethany) of Knob Lick; brother, Johnny Haynes (Jennifer) of Glasgow; sister, Becky Green (Eugene) of Smith Grove.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Richard Haynes and a grandson, Stephen “Cody” Beaty.
It was Mr. Haynes wish to be cremated, a Memorial Service will be scheduled and announced later. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

 

