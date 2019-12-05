0 Shares

Mitzi Logsdon Churchill age 57 of Canmer, Ky passed away May 10, 2019 at her home. She was a native of Canmer, Ky and of the Baptist Faith. She loved dancing, laughing and was involved in her nephews and nieces lives. She was so fun loving and carefree and loved everyone. She loved to talk and never met a stranger. She was also an avid volunteer at Warm Blessings Shelter in Elizabethtown.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Logsdon; one brother, Rickey Logsdon; her grandparents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is survived by her mother, Mae Belle Priddy; her step-father, Jr. Priddy; one sister, Donna Logsdon, One Brother, Erick Priddy (Kalisha); nephews, Lantz Wheeler, Ryan Wheeler, Chan Walsh; other nieces and nephews; a significant other, Paul O’Bryan, and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. CST on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. CST on Monday.

All Times are Central Standard Time.