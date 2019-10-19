Mody and TJ Samson break ground physically and spiritually on hospice home

0 Shares

Shanti Niketan Hospice Home groundbreaking Scenes from Saturday morning on Glenview Drive, site of the new Shanti Niketan Hospice Home

You can listen to this story by clicking the button below and/or continue reading.

Shanti Niketan Audio Package

Glasgow, Ky.–The ground was broken, both physically and spiritually, on a facility that is the culmination of a community that gives and a foundation with a vision. TJ Regional Health broke ground on the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home Saturday morning.

CEO, Neil Thornbury, told a large crowd of community supporters, philanthropists, and caregivers the new facility that will “provide us the opportunity to serve our patients and their entire family in a setting that fosters peace, dignity and respect at the end stage of their life.” Thornbury went on to pay tribute to who he calls the “Chief Philanthropist” of the community, Dr. Bharat Mody, saying, “I can tell you I speak for many people when I say, we are really humbled by your generosity, and we are honored to have you and your wife in the community.”

Mody spearheaded fundraising efforts to make the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home a reality. The Shanti Niketan Foundation has raised $2.2 million thus far,. Mody says there’s still work to do to see the project through. He explained what Shanti Niketan means, saying, “Shanti Niketan means a place where they will get shanti. Shanti means inner peace.”

The group expects the hospice home to be complete in approximately twelve months. The 10,400 square foot facility will be located on Glenview Drive in Glasgow, and will include eight inpatient rooms, kitchen and living spaces, private areas for families and guests, and a private patio for guests to take in the beauty and joy of being outdoors, even when they can’t get out of bed.

With the help of Farmers RECC and the USDA Rural Economic Development Loan fund, the Shanti Niketan Foundation was able to acquire a bridge loan to secure funding for the construction project. Chairman of the foundation, Bill Prather, told those in attendance, that the Board of Directors began this vision in 2014, because they identified a huge need for care at the end of life. He added, “it’s going to serve the need very well. It’s going to be specifically designed for this type of need, and I believe that we’ll be very proud of the results.”

Alliance Corporation will be the contractors. Alliance CEO Tommy Gumm told those in attendance that his company, founded in Glasgow, “has completed over a million projects,” saying, “this will be one of the most significant projects we’ve ever been involved in, due to the impact it will make on our community. I said, our community.”

Fundraising began through community events and private and corporate donations. Dr. Mody said in a press release, “we are so humbled by those who selflessly care about others.”

**Below is a video of Dr. Mody and Larry Glass, Sr. spreading coconut to spiritually pray for the workers during the construction of the new hospice home.**

