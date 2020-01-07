0 Shares

Mollie Belle Clark Meredith, age 94 of Louisville, departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on September 6, 1925 to the late Claude and Laura Stinson Clark. She was married to Leonard Meredith, who also preceded her in death.

Mollie was a homemaker and a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Vernon “Butch” Meredith (Geraldean) of Brownsville; two daughters, Beatrice “Bea” Meredith and Gerry Stooksbury both of Louisville; three brothers, Everett Clark of Mammoth Cave, Riley Clark of Mammoth Cave and Edmond Clark of Cave City; two sisters, Clorine Logsdon and Lorine Spencer both of Horse Cave; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ollie Logsdon and Ethel Sallee.

Interment will be in Union Light Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 — 8 PM , Thursday, January 9, 2020

10 AM – 2 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

