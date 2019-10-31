Monroe County Sheriff receives favorable audit

0 Shares

The Monroe County Sheriff received a favorable audit from State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office.

The audit looked at whether financial statements presented receipts, disbursements and excess fees fairly, according to a Wednesday press release from Harmon’s office. While Monroe County Sheriff Dale Ford’s office didn’t follow generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the method “presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting,” the press release said.

There were not instances of noncompliance noted. No matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation were reported as unfavorable either, according to the news release.

You can view the audit here.