Monroe County woman dies in Friday car accident

A Monroe County woman is dead after a Friday car accident.

Kentucky State Police spokesperson says 52-year-old Melissa Nelson, of Tompkinsville, hit the rear of a dump truck on Kentucky 163 Friday around 6:24 a.m.

Nicholas Cunningham, 35, was driving the dump truck, according to a press release. The truck was a 1998 Mack dump truck. Cunningham was purportedly stopped to make a left turn into J. Stephens Construction. Nelson hit the rear of the truck in her 2013 Audi.

Police say Nelson was not wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cunningham was wearing a seat belt and remains uninjured.