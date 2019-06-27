WCLU

Monticello man arrested after KSP investigate inappropriate online behavior

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch say they arrested Cletius D. Jones, 30, on charges related to prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.

Jones was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating online with an undercover investigator whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at an apartment in Monticello, Ky. on Tuesday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Jones is currently charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor and two counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor. The prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. The distribution of obscene matter to a minor is a Class-A misdemeanor punishable up to one year in jail.

 

Jones was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

