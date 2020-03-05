Morganfield woman indicted on rape charge stemming from November investigation

0 Shares

MORGANFIELD, Ky. – Police say a woman has been charged with third degree rape in connection to an incident last November.

Heather Frick, 43, of Morganfield, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Monday, a news release says. The charge stems from a Nov. 6, 2019 investigation of allegations involving a sexual relationship with a minor.

The case was presented to a Union County grand jury Monday and an indictment was issued for Frick. A warrant was served to her, and she is lodged at the Union County Detention Center. However, a mugshot was not made available online at the time of publication.

The investigation is ongoing.

