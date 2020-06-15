0 Shares

Morris Paul Holman, 52, of Smiths Grove, KY, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence. Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Veachel Morris Holman and Paula Jane Bulle Holman of Glasgow, who survives.

In addition to his mother, survivors include one daughter, Whitney Holman of Glasgow; one son, Wesley Holman of Glasgow; one grandchild, Keylee Ford; one sister, Kathy Wilson (Harold) of Glasgow; two nieces, Erica and Olivia Wilson.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister Gayle Holman.

Funeral service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 4:00pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday June 16th at the funeral home and on Wednesday morning until time for service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of memorial contributions to A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home to help the family with final expenses

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Morris Paul Holman.

