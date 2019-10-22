Motel meth shop busted, woman arrested on trafficking charges

1 Shares

Police in Cave City responded to a motel Sunday in response to a complaint of four people smoking methamphetamine.

Police made contact with a man and woman who appeared to be leaving room 17. The room was the area the caller advised the people were smoking the methamphetamine.

Police say the man and woman said they were visiting but did not know of any drugs in the room. The man and woman were checked for warrants. Police say Ruby Waters had a warrant and she was arrested.

Police made contact with another man and woman inside the room. Police smelled marijuana and searched the apartment. A small scale, cellphone, plastic bags, a glass pipe, 4.9 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana was discovered.

After investigating, police determined Crystal Jent was selling methamphetamine and marijuana out of room 17 at Travel Inn in Cave City.

Jent was arrested on charges relating to trafficking a controlled substance and trafficking marijuana. Records indicate she was released Monday afternoon.