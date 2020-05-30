Mother of Louisville police shooting victim calls for peace

0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of a police shooting victim in Kentucky is calling on

protesters to keep the peace while demanding justice.

Gov. Andy Beshear read the statement from Breonna Taylor’s mother hours after gunshots

erupted during the protest in Louisville Thursday night. At least seven people were wounded.

Tamika Palmer said in her statement that her daughter devoted her life to others and the “last

thing she’d want right now is any more violence.” Taylor was an emergency medical technician. Beshear spoke on CNN, saying the protest started peacefully but some people later “turned it into

something that it should not have been.”

