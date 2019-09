0 Shares

"Aladdin" will be shown at Beaver Trail Friday at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public. Photo submitted.

Families and community members have an opportunity to watch a movie in one local park.

On a flyer from the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce, the movie will be shown Sept. 27 at Beaver Trail. “Aladdin” will begin at dusk, or approximately 6 p.m., according to the flyer. The movie will be inside the ball field and admission is free.

For additional information, you can call the Glasgow Parks and Recreation office at (270) 651-3811.