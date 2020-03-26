0 Shares

Mr. Bobbie Eugene Crawley, 82, of Elizabethtown, KY died on March 10, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Crawley was a native of Glendale, KY and the son of the late John and Thelma Crawley. He was a graduate of Bond Washington School and a member of Little Zion Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and sang with the choir.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Lee Crawley; a half sister, Mary Ann Crawley; and a son, Troy Eugene Crawley.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Sue Crawley of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Yulanda Harris (John); a grandson, Phillip Harris (Tawanda); and a granddaughter, Valencia Harris; brothers-in-law, Minister Johnny Glover (Shirley) and Jerry Bransford (Barbara); a host of nieces, nephews, friends and a special friend, Danny Percell.

Bobbie loved Jordan Dixon and Myah Nelson as grandchildren.

Funeral service is at 12 noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Roderick Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 also at First Baptist Church.

