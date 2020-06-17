0 Shares

Mr. Bobby Gene Froedge of Goodlettsville, Tennessee formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence in Goodlettsville, Tennessee having attained the age of 80 years, 8 months and 3 days. He was born in the Casey Fork Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, October 12, 1939, the son of Rufus Edward and Lillian Grace Froedge.

He was of the Christian Faith, a member of the Kemper Heights Church of Christ, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and a retired mechanic after working 32 years with UPS.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Hassie Shaw and Charlie and Minnie Froedge. He is survived by his wife Nellie Mae (Crawford) Froedge whom he wed on Saturday, August 12, 1961, children, Robert Alan Froedge, Michael Thomas (Tracy) Froedge, grandchildren, Chase Thomas Froedge, Ella Graclyn Froedge, caregivers, Dawn Davis, Brenda Gravitt, extended family, Sherri and Kelby and their children Charity, Ian, Tristen, Matt Johnny and Meagan, Don Hosea, Melvin and Sharon Hill, and Jacqueline and her children, Linda Bell, along with a host of other friends.

The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Castillo officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday. Burial will be in the Casey Fork Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In Lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to the Casey Fork Cemetery Fund, C/O Bank of Cumberland County, P.O. Box 810, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717 in his memory. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at Norris-New.com.

Related