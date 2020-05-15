0 Shares

Mr. David Dwight Willen of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020, at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 59 years, 6 months and 5 days. He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Wednesday, November 9, 1960, the son of James Edward “J.E.” and Marie (Burchett) Willen.

He was of the Christian Faith, a member of the Seminary United Methodist Church, and a construction worker. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Eric Scott.

He is survived by his step-mother, Shirley Willen of Sevierville, Tennessee, his siblings, Lonnie (and Sharon) Willen of Burkesville, Kentucky, Joan Willen of Albany, Kentucky, Mike (and Joyce) Willen of Burkesville, Kentucky, special brother, Allen Duvall of Burkesville, Kentucky, step-sister, Kim Shinlever of Sevierville, Tennessee, step-brother, Steven Christopher of Sevierville, Tennessee, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

As ordered by the Governor of Kentucky, and in accordance with the CDC guidelines, all services are private, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

