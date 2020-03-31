0 Shares

Mr. James R. “Jim” Rich, 79, of Tompkinsville passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe County. Jim was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 10, 1941, to the late Roy and Hattie Ray Rich. Jim retired from Tri-County Electric after 34 years of service, was a member of The Masonic Lodge #753, and Order of The Eastern Star.

Jim was an avid UK Basketball fan and a member of Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.

Jim is survived by his wife, Inez Young Rich; three sons, Kevin (Pam) Rich, Kenny Rich, and Kelly Rich; one stepdaughter, Vickie Moody; one step-grandson Austin Pennington; three grandchildren, James Hunter Rich, Titan Rich, and Trevor Rich; one great-grandchild, Mekinzie Braylen Rich also survives.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his three children; Geraldine Estes (Kerr) Rich.

A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky with private burial in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Jason Page will officiate the service.

Friends and family may share your messages of condolence, and express sympathy with the family of James “Jim” Rich at www.andersonbartleyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Oak Hill Church of Christ. Memorials can be made at the funeral home or mailed to

204 Columbia Avenue, Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

Related