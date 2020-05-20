0 Shares

Mr. James Weldon Wright of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky having attained the age of 86 years, 4 months and 11 days. He was born in the Leslie community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Monday, January 8, 1934, the son of Jimmy Preston and Berchie Katherine (Branham) Wright. He was of the Baptist Faith, a member of the Mt. Pisgah United Baptist Church, a custodian at the Cumberland County Hospital, and a dairy farmer for 28 years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Grace Davidson Stailey, Ruby (and Ervin) Arms, Roy (and Grace) Wright, Lois Capshaw Wright, Kenneth Wright, Granddaughter, Mollie Jo Watson, Nephews, Wayne Davidson, Jimmy Davidson, Ernie Dale Davidson, Bobby Arms, Niece Goldia Davidson.

He is survived by his wife Vestelene (Wray) Wright of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Tuesday May 19, 1959, he passed 61 years to the day, children, Connie (and Gary) White of Burkesville, Kentucky, Danny (and Lesia) Wright of Burkesville, Kentucky, Carol (and Franklin) Martin of Hardyville, Kentucky, James Weldon “Jay” (and Tammy) Wright, Jr. of Burkesville, Kentucky, Justin A. Wright of Burkesville, Kentucky, siblings, Linda (and Nathan) Basil of Glasgow, Kentucky, brother-in-law Armond Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Leslie (and Mark) Vibbert, Tyler Wright, Bethany (and Rachel) Davidson, Dalton (and Heidi) Morgan, Brooklyn (and Chase) Anderson, Haley Wright, Isabella Wright, Ava Wright, Carter Wright, great-grandchildren Brayden Vibbert, Jase Anderson, Annabel Wright.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Thomas Smith and Bro. Jeff Flowers officiating. Burial will be in the Bow School House Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday May 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. till the funeral hour on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to The Bow School House Cemetery Fund in his honor Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at norris-new.com.

