Mr. Jewell B. Thornton, 87, of Louisville, KY, died on March 1, 2020 at Audubon Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Mr. Thornton was a native of Rowletts, KY and the son of the late Rev. George and Mary Thornton. Having served in the U. S. Army, he was also a member of Star Hope Baptist Church in Louisville and a former brick mason for 53 years. Mr. Thornton was a quartet singer having sung with The Christianaires, Imperial Cliffs, The Religious Five, Golden Crowns, Willie Love and the Fairfield Four, The Spiritualaires, The Silvertone Harmonizers, and the Brotherhood with Woodsonville Baptist Church, Forest Tabernacle and Star Hope Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy and Howard Thornton; sisters, Stella Thornton, AnnaBell Young, and Mary Yates, and ; one daughter, Darlene, son, Jeffery; grandsons, Brandon and McKinley Thornton, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Maxine S. Thornton of Louisville, KY; sons Steve Thornton of Munfordville, KY, Timothy J. Thornton (Linda) of Austin, TX, Rondal Thornton of Jacksonville, FL and McKinley Thornton of Louisville, KY; daughters Vivian Thornton of Munfordville, KY, Carolyn Buntyn (Wesley) of Munfordville, KY, Jacqueline Jewell of Louisville, KY, Malina Kirk of Glasgow, KY and Jewell Miller (Corie) of Louisville, KY; brothers, Rev. George Thornton, Jr (Mary) and Joe Robert Thornton both of Louisville, KY; sisters Evelyn Holt (Henry), Verda Moore and Hazeltine Jordan all of Louisville, KY; twenty-five grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am CST on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Woodsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Curry officiating. Burial will follow in Woodsonville Memorial Gardens in Rowletts, KY.

Visitation will be after 6:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Percell & Sons Funeral Home.

