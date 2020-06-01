0 Shares

Mr. Johnnie W. Shaw, age 87, of Franklin, KY, passed away Sunday, May 31st, 2020, at 4:42 AM at the Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 from 6:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Johnnie was born on May 26th, 1933 to the late Arthur Shaw and the late Annie Norris Shaw. He is also preceded in death by 2 sons, Michael Shaw and Darrell Shaw.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brenda Shaw; a daughter, Debbie Shaw of Somerset, KY; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a sister, Delsie Hurt of Glasgow, KY.

He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He worked for Houchens and Food Lion.



