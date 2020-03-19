0 Shares

Mr. Kenneth Allen Murray of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 85 years, 9 months, and 10 days. He was born on Friday, June 8, 1934, in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of John Allen and Bessie (Sells) Murray. He was of the Methodist faith, a local business owner, running Kens Service and Sales for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eileen Firkins, infant brother, Jerry Thomas Murray, sons, David Murray and Steven Murray, great-grandson, Jerrod.

He is survived by his wife, Robbie Jewell (Branham) Murray whom he wed on Wednesday February 6, 1952, children, Larry Dale Murray of Burkesville, Kentucky, Brenda Kay (and Tom) Helms of New Castle, Indiana, Glenda Faye (and Alvin) Pharis of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jerry Thomas (and Sharron) Murray of Burkesville, Kentucky, daughters-in-law, Pam (Jones) Murray of Glasgow, Kentucky, Tammy (Fluty) (and Jerry) Hall of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister, Jeanetta Parrigin of Galesboro, Illinois, grandchildren, Cindy (and Andy) Digenova, Anthony Brian (and Star) Pharis, Thomas Murray, Michelle (and Ben) King, Jonathan Pharis, Beth Murray, Steven (and Jessicia) Murray, Alicia (and Darrin) Coomer, Stacey (and Kelley) Archey, Bradley Allen (and Melanie) Helms, great-grandchildren, Jordan, Austin, Trevor, Olivia, Kaleb, Eric, Austin, Alyse, Noah, Nehemiah, Halen, Jackson, Ava, Elin, and Everleigh.

The PRIVATE funeral for Mr. Kenneth Allen Murray will be conducted on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Lanny Garner officiating. PRIVATE Burial will be in the Davis Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

The friends MAY COME BY AND SIGN THE BOOK, after 10:00 a.m. Saturday until the funeral hour AT 2:00 p.m. NO ADMITTANCE TO THE CHAPEL WHERE THE FAMILY IS, WILL BE PERMITTED, THIS IS TO PROTECT THE HEALTH OF THE FAMILY AS WELL AS PUBLIC. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. We encourage you to send the family a condolence via this website.

